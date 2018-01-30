FACT CHECK: President Trump Delivers His First State Of The Union

By 5 hours ago
  • Annette Elizabeth Allen for NPR

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress tonight at 8.

The theme of the speech will be "building a safe, strong and proud America," according to NPR. The president is expected to pitch a plan to invest heavily in the nation's infrastructure and tout U.S. economic gains during his first year in the White House.

Trump's speech will be followed by a Democratic response delivered by Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, a rising star in the party and the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy.

Watch a livestream of both the State of the Union and the response below, and be sure to follow along with live fact-checks, analysis and annotations from NPR journalists in real-time.

Watch the State of the Union address

Read the annotated transcript. 

Loading...

Read the annotated transcript of the Democrats' response.

Loading...

