Ex-Spouses On Co-Parenting, Chaos And Creating The Best Life For Their Daughter

Carlo Bligh and Amelia Lewis

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Amelia Lewis recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her ex-husband, Carlo Bligh. Though the two are no longer married, they remain friends and have dedicated themselves to co-parenting their young daughter, Carolina.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

StoryCorps Austin

