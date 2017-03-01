Established and Emerging Artists Headline SXSW Radio Day Stage sponsored by VuHaus

AUSTIN, Texas – March 1, 2017 – Emerging and established artists Hippo Campus, Lizzo, Chicano Batman, Spoon, Valerie June and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears will play the SXSW Radio Day Stage sponsored by VuHaus on Friday March 17.

Music fans can tune in for this live broadcast from noon to 6 p.m. on KUTX 98.9, at KUTX.org and on the KUTX app.

VuHaus, public radio’s music discovery network comprised of the country’s leading music stations, will live video stream all six hours of exciting new music from the Radio Day Stage at the Austin Convention Center. The event is open to all with SXSW badge holders. Online and mobile viewers can watch live on VuHaus.com, via the VuHaus stations’ websites (including KUTX.org), NPR Music or SXSW.com.

SXSW Radio Day Stage Lineup for March 17

Hippo Campus - noon

Lizzo – 1 p.m.

Chicano Batman – 2 p.m.

Spoon – 3 p.m.

Valerie June – 4 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears – 5 p.m.

"The line-up this year is incredible,” states Mark Abuzzahab, VuHaus program director. “The Radio Day Stage reflects the diversity you hear every hour on all of the VuHaus stations. Where else can you go from Lizzo to Spoon other than non-commercial radio?"

VuHaus is a collaboration of public radio and television stations from across the country, deeply rooted in their local music communities. We share a common mission to support artists and be a source of music discovery for audiences around the world. VuHaus is a non-profit, non-commercial organization, with an aim to be true partners to artists while providing a unique window into the country's most vibrant music scenes.

About VuHaus

VuHaus (pronounced “view house”) is a non-profit, non-commercial organization comprised of public media’s leading Music Discovery radio stations and public TV stations. The human-curated, state of the art music discovery video platform features performances from the studios and events of the participating stations, and is available via mobile and web.

The VuHaus stations film local, emerging and established artists playing live music in their studios, on location, and in intimate settings, with one-of-a-kind interviews, and live performance streams. VuHaus curates this exclusive content providing a single platform for music discovery in an ever-expanding video collection from America’s most vibrant music scenes.

The VuHaus network includes public radio stations WFUV in New York City, KCRW in Los Angeles, KXT in Dallas/Ft. Worth, WXPN in Philadelphia, KEXP in Seattle, KDHX in St. Louis, opbmusic in Portland, KUTX in Austin, KTBG The Bridge in Kansas City, Mountain Stage in West Virginia, WGBH in Boston, Vermont Public Radio and Houston Public Media. VuHaus received initial funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and is operated by its founding partner Public Media Company, a national non-profit organization focused on maximizing the impact of public media through innovation and strategic partnerships. Connect with VuHaus on Twitter @VuHaus and Facebook.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for the past three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

