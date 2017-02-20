EF-1 Rated Tornado Sweeps Through San Antonio; Second Tornado Confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed a, EF-1 rated tornado did hit north central San Antonio Sunday in the area of Highway 281 and the Quarry. At least 150 homes and structures were damaged across San Antonio and Bexar County.

The tornado traveled for about 4.5 miles and winds reached speeds of up to 105 miles per hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Fogerty says survey crews were able to determine it was a tornado by the direction of the damage and debris.



"If it's straight line winds, everything seems to be blown over in one direction. When there's tornadoes - because tornadoes are circulating - we expect to see things thrown around in sort of a random pattern. Sometimes you can even see the circular pattern - that's not necessarily the case but things get to be sort of random instead of all one direction," Fogerty says.

The weather service also confirmed a second tornado, and EF-0 which was weaker than the first, had a path of 1.6 miles in Windcrest and Converse east of Interstate 35. Winds reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

There were no fatalities but five people suffered minor injuries according to the San Antonio Fire Department and about 10 people had to be rescued from their homes or collapsed structures. About 45,000 CPS Energy customers lost power, but by about 8:45 a.m. today that number had been reduced to about 25,000.One of the heaviest hit areas included a neighborhood in North Alamo Heights off Linda Drive.



According to the San Antonio Fire Department, firefighters responded to 13 water rescues during the storm event and two fire stations suffered structural damage. Fire Station 40’s bay doors were blown off and station 11’s roof above the dorm was damaged.

