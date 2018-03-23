This Downtown Austin Building Was Demolished Sunday

By Mar 23, 2018
  • Ashbel Smith Hall in downtown Austin will be imploded on Sunday to make way for a new office tower.
    Ashbel Smith Hall in downtown Austin will be imploded on Sunday to make way for a new office tower.
    Eddie Gaspar/KUT

UPDATE:  Ashbel Smith Hall in downtown Austin was demolished Sunday morning to make way for a new office tower. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Heads up: You might hear a really big boom in downtown Austin this Sunday — followed by the collapse of a 10-story building.

Ashbel Smith Hall at 601 Colorado Street will be demolished in an implosion that's expected to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. The time could change, depending on weather conditions. Police will block off the area beginning early Sunday.

Project managers claim this implosion will be the largest in Austin's history. That might make it tempting to head downtown to watch, but the public is being asked to stay away. The building should collapse in about 10 to 12 seconds after the demolition charges detonate.

Ashbel Smith Hall was built in 1974 as administrative offices for the University of Texas System. It's being torn down to make way for a new office tower.

Tags: 
Development
demolitions

Related Content

On The Heels Of Mueller, Austin Gets Another Shot At Redeveloping A Large Tract Of Land

By Dec 28, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Martin Barrera surveyed acres of land – much of it undeveloped – from a hill in far East Austin on a recent Thursday morning.

“You can see this is Colony Park on this side, and it comes to right about there and then it just stops," said Barrera, a project manager with the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department. "We’ll essentially continue that type of development over and across.”  

Council to Consider Tracking Demolition of Affordable Housing

By Jan 26, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Next week, the city of Austin is set to release the first draft of CodeNEXT, a much-awaited overhaul of the land development code. These rules govern everything from parking to how neighborhoods look. But as the change rolls in, some city leaders worry Austin’s affordable housing may be at risk.

Austin Could Change The Way It Issues Demolition Permits

By Mar 7, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

As the number of demolitions soars in Austin, the city is considering changing the way it issues permits to make sure teardowns are done safely and people affected are properly notified.