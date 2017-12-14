Does Sexual Harassment Training Need An Update?

By 1 hour ago
  • Staff Sgt. Craig Schofield teaches a Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention class.
    Staff Sgt. Craig Schofield teaches a Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention class.
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army

From Texas Standard.

As more high-ranking men are dropped from prominent positions due to sexual harassment allegations, workplaces are taking a hard look at policies and training around the issue. But what if current harassment training practices are doing more harm than good? Some research suggests that they may be. And if what employers are doing isn’t working, what does work?

Claire Cain Miller explores these questions in a story for the New York Times section The Upshot, where she reports on gender and the future of work.

Cain Miller says typical sexual harassment training amounts to a lecture about company policy. It doesn’t prevent or change behavior, and can sometimes backfire, as people react with uncomfortable jokes or awkwardness. Such training can also reinforce stereotypes and gender roles.

“It’s because of two Supreme Court cases in 1998 which basically said companies protect themselves from liability in harassment as long as they explain their policies to employees,” Cain Miller says. “So they don’t have to do anything to prevent harassment, or to make people behave well. All they have to do is explain their policy to employees.”

Cain Miller says harassment training reinforces negativity. An alternative is “kindness” training, or other instruction aimed at telling employees what they should do, rather than what they shouldn’t.

“What researchers have found is it creates a culture of respect,” Cain Miller says. “When coworkers have that respect for each other, harassment is less likely to occur.”

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
sexual harassment

Related Content

U.S. Rep. Farenthold Of Texas To Retire Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

By 6 hours ago
Official House portrait

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, will retire from Congress after finishing his current term, according to a source close to the congressman.

Gaslighting: How A Flicker Of Self-Doubt Warps Our Response To Sexual Harassment

By Nov 25, 2017

When I was 16, I was sitting with my best friend in a park by the Connecticut River on a tumble of rocks. We hadn't seen anyone in the hour we'd been there. We were midconversation when my friend whispered, "There's a naked man over there." Sure enough, there was. A man, maybe in his 40s or 50s, had stripped nude and was approaching us, waving his erect penis.

Amid Calls For Resignations, The Texas Legislature Braces For A Sexual Harassment Reckoning

By Dec 8, 2017
Nathan Bernier

From Texas Standard.

The content of this story may not be appropriate for younger listeners.

Annie’s List, which works to elect female Democrats in Texas, is calling for the resignations of two powerful Democrats – Sen. Borris Miles of Houston and Sen. Carlos Uresti of San Antonio.

The news comes after the Daily Beast published a story that will likely have major implications for Texas politics.

Report: U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold Settled Harassment Claim With Taxpayer Funds

By Dec 1, 2017
Bob Daemmrich

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold settled a sexual harassment claim brought by a former staffer with $84,000 in taxpayer funds, according to a Politico report published Friday.