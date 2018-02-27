Did Jack The Ripper's Life Of Crime Begin In Austin?

By Laura Rice 3 hours ago
  • Casey Cheek/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

In the fall of 1888, Jack the Ripper wreaked havoc in the London community of Whitechapel. The killer targeted prostitutes. No one was ever prosecuted for these particularly gruesome crimes. A similar set of killings happened during the same era, right here in Texas.

In 1884 and 1885 in Austin, an unknown killer targeted maids. Several of them were African-American. The killer was tagged with the moniker, The Servant Girl Annihilator.

 

In both crime sprees, the slayings stopped as abruptly as they began. What we were left with were rumors and hearsay that became something close to legends – legends many believe may have been connected by a single killer.

A Central Texas author has taken a stab – so to speak – at putting an end to the debate over the identity of this killer. Ernie Lee is a poet and writer from Canyon Lake. Lee has written a fictional account, simply titled “Him” in which he reconciles the two sets of killings.

Lee found inspiration for his novel in the factual accounts of Skip Hollandsworth in Texas Monthly.

“There are a lot of similarities between the two sets of killings, but also many differences as well,” says Lee. “The police report of a [sea crewman] named Dodge claimed that he overheard a fellow shipmate, a man named Maurice, threaten to kill all the prostitutes in England. Previous to that he [Maurice] had worked here in Austin. He worked at the Pearl Street Hotel on Sixth Street.”

“I didn’t avoid the facts. I did a tremendous amount of research,” says Lee. “I just kind of had a feeling that this Malaysian cook, this Maurice, was somehow connected. But I didn’t have any way to tie him to the murders, any more than the police of that time did. Until I began my research and I discovered some things that point directly toward Maurice as the culprit.”

According to Lee, stories about killers like Jack the Ripper and the Servant Girl Annihilator stay with us precisely because they are unsolved.

“Because so many questions remain unanswered,” says Lee, “we’re left free to make our own conclusions.”

Written by Christopher De Los Santos.

Tags: 
austin history
books

Related Content

How Austin Learned To Stop Worrying And Forget About The Bomb

By Oct 4, 2017
Courtesy of The Austin American-Statesman

To some people, the future of Austin in the 1950s wasn’t idyllic. It wasn’t friendly, as the town’s moniker suggested. It was cold and dark. The future of "The Friendly City” was a crater.

The grip of the Cold War brought a wave of doomsday prepping that was as fleeting as the flash of a nuclear blast. As a capital city in the largest military target of all 50 states, Austin was keen to invest in civil defense – and it did. But it was hard to get public buy-in. Austinites needed an example of how to prepare for the bomb.

Where Did First Street Go, And Why Isn't South First Parallel To Other Numbered Streets?

By Nadia Hamdan Aug 24, 2017
For newcomers expecting a First Street where Cesar Chavez Street is located, technically, Cesar Chavez is First Street.
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

If you live in Austin, you know we like to do things our own way. That includes how we name our streets. But it can sometimes be confusing. For example, shouldn’t First Street be in the place of Cesar Chavez, parallel with all the other numbered streets downtown? 

Dan Is Moving To Austin. Here Are 27 Books You Suggested For Him And Other Newcomers.

By Feb 7, 2018

Dan Brooks is moving to Austin from Philadelphia next week. But before he got here, he wanted some reading material.

“I like to know as much as possible about where I am, what community I’m a part of, where I’m living," he said. "It’s important for me to have an idea of the space that I’m occupying, and books are generally one good way to learn about a place.”