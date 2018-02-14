On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Valerie Hill-Jackson, clinical professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning & Culture at Texas A&M University and author of a new study that examines the decreasing number of African-American teachers in the nation’s public school system.

Hill-Jackson talks about how African-American teachers lost their jobs, how colleges and universities can increase their efforts to recruit and support students of color, and the lack of male African-American teachers.