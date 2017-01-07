Dawnna Dukes' Change in Plans Fuels Questions for Potential Successors

From the Texas Tribune:

A new level of uncertainty emerged Saturday after an article said state Rep. Dawnna Dukes no longer plans to leave office. Among those who felt blindsided: some hopefuls looking at a potential opportunity to succeed her in House District 46.

In September, Dukes, D-Austin, announced that she planned to retire after more than two decades — but that she would not officially leave until Jan. 10, the first day of the 85th Legislative Session. Her announcement came as the Travis County District Attorney's office conducted a criminal investigation into her alleged misuse of staff and government funds.

But the Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that an attorney for Dukes told Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore that the legislator would not leave office next week as she had originally planned.

For those who were considering a run for a special election to replace Dukes, there's a mix of disbelief and suspicion.

"I'm just assuming she's still resigning based on her earlier statement," former Austin City Council Member Sheryl Cole told the Tribune on Saturday.

Gabriel Nila, who is also interested in Dukes' seat, said that he and his team had prepared for the possibility of this news months ago. He said there were indicators that "everything was falling into place" for Dukes, with how the investigation didn't come out until after August, how she remained on the November general election ballot and how there was a recent change in leadership at the Travis County DA's office.

"I'm more disappointed that she lied to the community, lied to the voters and lied to residents of the district," said Nila, who lost to Dukes in the November election. "There's an integrity issue going on here."

Dukes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Former staff members have accused Dukes of seeking reimbursement from the state for travel payments she was not entitled to. In February, the Tribune reported that the state auditor’s office was investigating her use of state workers for personal projects. In April, the Texas Rangers joined a criminal investigation into Dukes’ behavior and presented their findings to the Travis County DA's office, which is still reviewing the case.

Dukes has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Bill Miller a spokesman for Dukes, confirmed to the Tribune that Dukes still planned to resign on Tuesday. “She won't be answering questions prior to that date,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune.

Asked Saturday about the report Dukes wouldn't resign after all, Miller told the Tribune that he had breakfast with Moore last week and"presumably, it would be a topic of conversation between us if Dukes told her she would not resign."

"I know what I was told long ago and no one has told me otherwise. [Dukes] is going to do whatever she is going to do," Miller wrote in an email.

While Dukes said in September she would be resigning, her name remained on the November general election ballot, and she defeated Nila, the Republican on the ballot.

In addition to Cole and Nila, others linked to a potential race to succeed Dukes include Jose "Chito" Vela III, an Austin attorney, and Kevin Ludlow, who runs a software firm and ran for Dukes’ seat last year as a Libertarian. Vincent Harding, chairman of the Travis County Democratic Party, had considered a bid but announced Wednesday he would pass on it.

If Dukes were to submit a resignation letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor would have 20 days to announce a special election date, which could be anywhere between 21 and 45 days after that. Abbott had not received a resignation letter, a spokesman said Friday.

Alex Samuels and Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.