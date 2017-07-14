Dan Patrick Offers A High-Priced Olive Branch To Teachers

By & 45 minutes ago
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
    Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
    Bob Daemmerich/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Just four days before the start of the special legislative session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has spelled out plans to give longevity bonuses to public school teachers, and boost benefits for retired teachers.

 

Patrick's plan offers bonuses ranging from $600 to $1,000 to long-term and retired teachers, pumps $200 million into the struggling Teacher Retirement System, gives $150 million to small, rural school districts and provides another $60 million for new schools in fast-growing areas.

Bob Garrett, a reporter for the Dallas Morning News' Austin Bureau, says Patrick relies on money from the state lottery to fund his proposal. The lottery, whose stated purpose is to fund public education, currently supplies about one-twentieth of the education costs in the state.

"A lot of educator groups are skeptical," Garrett says.

Patrick would dedicate the first $700 million in lottery revenue each year to longevity bonuses for current and retired teachers who have served for at least 20 years. To do that, he proposes an amendment to the Texas Constitution that would make the lottery allocation binding.

In the short term, before a constitutional amendment is approved by voters, Garrett says Patrick would use a bit of accounting gimmickry — the kind for which he's criticized other legislative leaders.

"Until he can get his constitutional amendment, Dan Patrick is proposing a payment delay to Medicaid managed-care organizations," Garrett says. "He was very critical of [House] Speaker Joe Straus' wanting to do a similar accounting gimmick that involved education."

Garrett says Patrick's push to provide money for teachers comes partly from a desire to soften his reputation.

"I think it has bothered Dan Patrick to be cast as the 'voucher man,' and someone who's callous to public education," Garrett says. "He often talks about how his wife was a classroom teacher. He was the Senate Education [Committee] chairman for awhile. Yesterday, he really displayed his inner education nerd at this press conference."

Teachers' organizations say Patrick's numbers don't add up given the amount of money available from the lottery, and note that he did not involve them in the development of his plan.

 

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Dan Patrick
teachers
Education

Related Content

Did Joe Straus Roll Dan Patrick?

By Apr 10, 2017
Texas Tribune

From Texas Standard:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick entered the current legislative session with a long list of priorities, and a conservative wind at his back. But despite these advantages, Patrick is unlikely to get what he wants. And that’s largely because of fellow Republican and House Speaker Joe Straus.

Patrick Threatens To Force Special Session Over Tax And Bathroom Bills

By & May 17, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

With deadlines looming, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday threatened to push for a special session of the Legislature to pass a bill to regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans and legislation to set new thresholds for when cities and counties must get voter approval for their tax rates.