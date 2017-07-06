Cruz Holds Austin Town Hall On Health Care With Veterans

Sen. Ted Cruz is holding a town hall-style forum at the Renaissance Austin Hotel. The forum is part of a statewide slate of events focusing on health care issues affecting veterans. But, as with his previous events, the health care debate in Washington is taking center stage.

The Republican senator spent the first 15 minutes of the forum discussing bills he has introduced aimed at improving IT and resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs, KUT's Ashley Lopez reports.

Inside the invite-only event with veterans, Ted Cruz talks VA reform with a small group of folks. pic.twitter.com/pPswx2YGc5 — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 6, 2017

Few folks in the room interrupt, say veterans health care choice should extend to a woman's right to choose. Said liberal is not a bad word. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 6, 2017

Needless to say, there are some liberal Austinites in this invite only event with Ted Cruz. #austin — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 6, 2017

.@tedcruz is getting straight up heckled. The new health care bill is the question at hand. Someone mentioned 1 in 10 vets are on Medicaid. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 6, 2017

Health care is definitely the topic on everyone's mind here. Cruz has been hearing out some very angry constituents. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 7, 2017

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Austin groups demonstrated outside. They say thousands of veterans will lose health coverage under the Senate bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Protesters upset with efforts to kill Obamacare also greeted Cruz at events Wednesday night outside Dallas and Tuesday in McAllen.

Cruz said he's not sure the Senate bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, will pass because of a narrow Republican majority. But he told KTSA Radio in San Antonio on Thursday that not passing a repeal would be a huge setback for congressional Republicans.

"I think it would be catastrophic," he said. "For seven years, we’ve told voters over and over again, if you elect us – the one thing you know about us – if you elect us, we’ll repeal Obamacare. I think we look like laughingstocks if we can’t get our act together and actually do what we said we would do.”

A vote on the bill was delayed last week after it looked unlikely to pass. Cruz was among a group of Republicans who said they didn't support it. He then proposed an amendment that he said would result in lower premiums by allowing insurers to sell plans that don't meet Obamacare's minimum standards.

NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports that at the event Wednesday, the audience, which was screened in advance, was mostly veterans who were friendly to Cruz. He spent much of the time advocating for more health choices for veterans beyond the VA hospital system.

Cruz was repeatedly interrupted by protesters throughout his speech in McAllen on Tuesday.