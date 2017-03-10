The Conservative Case for Decriminalizing Pot

From Texas Standard:

Enforcing laws that make possession of small amounts of marijuana a criminal offense are costing taxpayers a lot of money, with little benefit in return. That’s the argument made by State Representative Jason Isaac (R-Dripping Springs). The bill he co-sponsored with Democrat Joe Moody of El Paso would reduce penalties for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to a $250 civil fine.

On what House Bill 81 does:

“House Bill 81 is a decriminalization bill, not a legalization bill...for people that just make a mistake. They’re caught up in our justice system now, costing taxpayers millions of dollars every year; hurting economic development opportunities because typically when people are caught with small amounts, they’re prosecuted or charged. And that shows up on their record and people have a tough time getting jobs.”

On whether the Legislature is too conservative to pass the bill:

“Every single person that I talk to they’re saying ‘why are you supporting marijuana bills?’ and when I say let’s talk about his issue...they say that makes perfect sense....thank you for better utilizing the tax dollars that have been entrusted to the government. So to me, this is a conservative issue.”

On how Harris County’s decision to de-emphasize marijuana possession prosecutions relates to House Bill 81:

“There are certain municipal ities that have eased their efforts to...prosecute these low-level small amount possession crimes because they recognize that it’s just not the best use of law enforcement...Unfortunately now the law says they’re supposed to prosecute and charge people and arrest them. And it’s just not a good use of their time...It should be treated like a fine.”