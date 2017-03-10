The Conservative Case for Decriminalizing Pot

By 15 minutes ago
  • Jennifer Martin/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

From Texas Standard:

Enforcing laws that make possession of small amounts of marijuana a criminal offense are costing taxpayers a lot of money, with little benefit in return. That’s the argument made by State Representative Jason Isaac (R-Dripping Springs). The bill he co-sponsored with Democrat Joe Moody of El Paso would reduce penalties for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to a $250 civil fine.

 

On what House Bill 81 does:

“House Bill 81 is a decriminalization bill, not a legalization bill...for people that just make a mistake. They’re caught up in our justice system now, costing taxpayers millions of dollars every year; hurting economic development opportunities because typically when people are caught with small amounts, they’re prosecuted or charged. And that shows up on their record and people have a tough time getting jobs.”

On whether the Legislature is too conservative to pass the bill:

“Every single person that I talk to they’re saying ‘why are you supporting marijuana bills?’ and when I say let’s talk about his issue...they say that makes perfect sense....thank you for better utilizing the tax dollars that have been entrusted to the government. So to me, this is a conservative issue.”

On how Harris County’s decision to de-emphasize marijuana possession prosecutions relates to House Bill 81:

“There are certain municipal ities that have eased their efforts to...prosecute these low-level small amount possession crimes because they recognize that it’s just not the best use of law enforcement...Unfortunately now the law says they’re supposed to prosecute and charge people and arrest them. And it’s just not a good use of their time...It should be treated like a fine.”

Tags: 
marijuana

Related Content

In Austin, 1 in 4 Pot Busts Doesn’t Lead to Arrest

By Nov 9, 2012
flickr.com/fiverweed

Voters in Colorado and Washington state elected this week to legalize marijuana for recreational use. In Texas, the drug remains very much illegal. But a state law passed five years ago has resulted in thousands of people in Travis County avoiding arrest when they’re busted with small amounts of pot.

Back in 2007, State Representative Jerry Madden (R-Plano) authored a bill to give police officers the option to cite and release someone caught with less than four ounces of marijuana. 

“The reason for that was to save costs for some of our [police] departments, so that they had more people that would be available on the streets, instead of taking the time to bring very low-level offenders in and book them,” Madden said. “They were going to be released very shortly anyway.”

Background Checks Now Ask Gun Buyers About Marijuana, But Leave Out Gender Identity

By Dec 6, 2016
Paul Weaver/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

For roughly six million law-abiding gun owners in Texas, part of the routine of legally purchasing a firearm from a gun shop involves completing a federal background check. It's a pretty straightforward affair – or at least has been, until now.

Texas Senate Passes Bill That Would Allow Patients Limited Medical Marijuana Access

By Eva Hershaw May 7, 2015
flickr.com/esqenzo

From the Texas Tribune: Epilepsy patients in Texas would have access to medicinal oils containing a therapeutic component found in marijuana under legislation the state Senate passed Thursday.  

Senators voted 26-5 to pass Senate Bill 339, by Sen. Kevin Eltife, R-Tyler, which would legalize oils containing cannabidiol (CBD), a component found in marijuana known to treat epilepsy and other chronic medical conditions. If the measure passes the House, by 2018, the state would be able to regulate and distribute the oils to patients whose symptoms have not responded to federally approved medication. 