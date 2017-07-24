Congressman: If Female GOP Senators Were South Texas Men, I'd Challenge Them To A Duel

By 1 hour ago
  • Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi speaks at the state Republican convention in Dallas in 2010.
    Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi speaks at the state Republican convention in Dallas in 2010.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON — A Texas GOP congressman says if the three female Republican senators who oppose a bill repealing Obamacare were men from South Texas, he might challenge them to a duel. 

"The fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just absolutely repugnant to me," U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, told local radio host Bob Jones on Friday.

"Some of the people that are opposed to this, there are female senators from the Northeast. ... If it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style." 

In 1804, Aaron Burr famously shot and killed his political adversary, Alexander Hamilton, in a New Jersey duel. 

Farenthold, whose office did not respond to a Texas Tribune request for comment, was referencing U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to push through a pure Obamacare repeal bill that lacked a replacement, after months of trouble to pass a repeal-and-replace measure, those three senators effectively ended his efforts by announcing they opposed the plan. 

But those three women — considered moderate Republicans — haven't been the only nails in this summer's health care coffin. Previous iterations of the legislation have faced opposition from the Senate's more conservative wing, including men like U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky. 

Duel language is not new in politics. In 2004, then-U.S. Sen. Zell Miller, a Democrat who crossed party lines to campaign for President George W. Bush, invoked it against MSNBC commentator Chris Matthews. The comments were met with widespread mockery at the time.

But there's little funny about such language in the U.S. Capitol these days, after a man shot and injured a Republican member of Congress during a baseball practice in June. U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was gravely injured in the incident and remains hospitalized. 

________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Blake Farenthold
Obamacare
health care

Related Content

Is Obamacare 'Failing' In Texas?

By Jul 21, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

For Carol Elliott, a Port Aransas resident in her early 60s, the Affordable Care Act is not a failure.

“The Affordable Care Act saved my life,” the musician says.

Elliott lived in Nashville for a long time, but has spent the last 15 years living in the island town in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas shore.

She says money has always been tight, and she’s had to cut corners through the years. That’s often meant she’s been priced out of health insurance.

At Austin Forum, Sen. Cruz Says It's 'Critical' For GOP To Scrap Obamacare

By & Jul 6, 2017
Sen. Ted Cruz talks to members of a town hall in Austin on Thursday about health care.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

At a town hall-style forum in Austin on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz said it was "critical" for Republicans to honor their promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Under Senate Heath Plan, Insurance Exchange Could Be Out Of Reach For Many Texans

By Jun 29, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

One of the structures that has allowed more than 960,000 Texans to gain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act would be a thing of the past under the Senate repeal bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.