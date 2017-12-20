Congress Is Facing A Government Shutdown By Christmas. Would That Be Good For Texans?

By 38 minutes ago
  • The top issues in Texas, like DACA and hurricane relief, are on the table this week.
    The top issues in Texas, like DACA and hurricane relief, are on the table this week.
    Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Republicans are set to pass a once in a generation tax overhaul. That was dramatic, but here’s where it could get really messy: in the run up to Christmas, we could see a government shutdown if both chambers of Congress can’t get it together on a bill to extend federal funding. As of this moment, it’s not just Republicans and Democrats who don’t see eye to eye – it’s the House and Senate, too.

Congress could pass a bare-bones stopgap measure to get through the holidays, but everyone sees the potential for leveraging their own priorities as the weekend approaches. Lawmakers from Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California are all vying for disaster relief, and Democrats are pushing for a deal on DACA, the Obama-era program for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, a program President Trump cancelled earlier this year.

Chris Cobler, editor of the Victoria Advocate, says what his readers want most is more hurricane relief funding. “They would also want more accountability for the funding, because there are a lot of questions about where that money is going and whether it’s getting to the people who need the help,” he says.

Still, it’s unlikely a government shutdown would benefit the area, Cobler says, because the real problem is bureaucratic red tape, which certainly won’t be resolved by Christmas.

Dianna Hunt, metro editor for the Houston Chronicle, says Houston lawmakers feel strongly that some of the other issues like DACA, disaster aid, and the Affordable Care Act funding need to be dealt with.

“Whether it’s tangled up with the temporary budget extension, I think they would be pleased just to see some action,” Hunt says.

Carlos Sanchez, editor of the McAllen Monitor, says readers in the Rio Grande Valley would delight in forcing members of Congress to work through Christmas – but that’s unlikely to happen.

“I think a stopgap measure is the order of the day,” he says, “simply because there’s too many complex issues that need to be worked out, and to work it out in a matter of days, I think would be problematic.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
DACA
tax bill
Tax
Congress

Related Content

What Does The Senate Tax Bill Mean For Texans?

By Nov 28, 2017
Phil Roeder/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

The U.S. House passed its version of a tax bill on Nov. 16, and now the Senate is racing to pass its own version before the end of the year.

As the clock ticks down, what ultimately happens with this tax bill could shape the terms of engagement for the midterm elections in 2018.

A small group of GOP senators may not be on board with the plan yet. John Diamond, director of Rice University’s Center for Public Finance, says that at least one senator is concerned that the tax plan doesn’t help small businesses.

How Would The GOP Tax Plan Change Your Tax Bill?

By Nov 3, 2017
Flickr/GotCredit (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

A new proposal from Republican lawmakers would cut some tax rates and overhaul portions of the U.S. tax code. House Republicans rolled out the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in Washington on Thursday.

Among the most controversial aspects of the GOP tax plan is that it lowers the mortgage interest deduction for homeowners. Current homeowners wouldn’t be affected, but new borrowers would only be able to deduct the first $500,000 – that’s down from the current limit, which is $1 million.

John Diamond, director of Rice University’s Center for Public Finance says that the mortgage deduction change could lower Texas home values by 1-2 percent.

After Criticizing Texas Lawmakers, Greg Abbott Is Seeking $61 Billion For Harvey Recovery

By Nov 1, 2017
Photo courtesy The Texas Tribune for KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Washington on Tuesday, seeking additional federal funding for Harvey relief and getting an earful from Texas' congressional delegation – a group he called "spineless" a few weeks ago when he felt they weren't working hard enough to bring home the bacon.

As Deadline Approaches, These Groups Are Rushing To Help Austin DACA Recipients Renew

By Claire McInerny Oct 4, 2017
Martin do Nascimento/KUT

The deadline for DACA recipients to renew their status is this Thursday and in Austin there are local efforts to help recipients get their paperwork done in time.

 