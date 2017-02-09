Committee Set to Deliver Vision for Future of Austin ISD’s Schools

By 1 minute ago
  • Dawson Elementary School is on the list of schools slated for possible closure.
    Dawson Elementary School is on the list of schools slated for possible closure.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

A committee tasked with imagining the future of Austin ISD’s 130 school buildings is taking its suggestions to the Austin School Board on Monday. The board is expected to question the Facility and Bond Planning Advisory Committee, or FABPAC, about its recommendations on school construction, renovations and closures.

“You’ll see the FMP referred to as a 30,000-foot document," committee member Tali Wildman says, referring to the Facility Master Plan, which maps the future of the district’s schools. "I prefer calling it an onion, because every time you peel away something, you’re finding something else. Maybe not an onion, but an archeological dig.”

Wildman, who has a daughter at Dawson Elementary, says the review process has had somewhat of a domino effect. As soon as committee members become aware of one issue, she says, “they’re like, ‘What about this? What about that? There’s a hole here. Did you know that this exists?’”

Once you start digging, things can get pretty complicated.

For example, FABPAC has spent time discussing the future of the district’s prestigious magnet high school, the Liberal Arts and Science Academy in Northeast Austin. The initial recommendation was to relocate the school to a more central location since many students travel from across the city to attend. 

But when you brush back the dirt, you begin to see the complexity. Residents in Northeast Austin — an area that has been historically neglected — don’t want to lose the school. So FABPAC discussed moving LASA to the old Anderson High School nearby in East Austin. But LASA is a predominantly white school, and not everyone was comfortable with the idea of relocating it to a former African-American school that was forced to close because of desegregation.

Then there’s the contentious debate over which schools should close or consolidate. According to documents from this week’s FABPAC meetings, eight schools are slated for possible closure — despite protests from many community members and parents. The list includes:

  • Brooke Elementary
  • Dawson Elementary 
  • Joslin Elementary
  • Lucy Read Pre-K
  • Pecan Springs Elementary 
  • Ridgetop Elementary
  • Sanchez Elementary
  • Norman or Sims Elementary, depending on what the community decides

Leticia Caballero, one of the committee chairs, says FABPAC had to make hard decisions, but members agree on one thing: that students need to learn in modern spaces.

“Many times the school district has put a program in a space just because it’s available space, not because it’s been fitted or made to be the science lab or to be the dance room," Caballero said. "It’s just whatever space is available, and so our overarching goal is to plan out a master plan of what those spaces … would actually look like.”

Many of the recommendations are based on demographic reports that look 10 years in the future. But changing projections over the past year have raised questions about how reliable that data is. Caballero says that’s why the plan won't be set in stone.

“While a school might appear to have this declining enrollment, should actual demographic reports come back and show that’s not the case anymore, in the plan there’s a rubric that would allow the school board to make some changes," she says.

That’s just another complex part of the Facility Master Plan the committee has to dig through before giving final recommendations Monday. After Monday's meeting, the committee will go back to the community for a third round of engagement. The Austin School Board will take the final vote on the plan by the end of March.

Tags: 
austin isd
AISD Facility Master Plan

Related Content

Austin ISD Parents Prepare for Fight Against Possible School Closures

By Feb 3, 2017
Qiling Wang for KUT

About 30 parents and students in neon green T-shirts gathered on the playground at Garrison Park in South Austin, gearing up to walk over to a community meeting at Crockett High School. The group planned to ask Austin ISD not to close their neighborhood school, Joslin Elementary. 

Despite Support for a Middle School at Mueller, Austin ISD Considers an Elementary School

By Dec 5, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Last week, Austin ISD released a proposal that suggests building an elementary school on a 10-acre tract in the Mueller neighborhood. That surprised a lot of people involved in the discussion, which has been going on for the past year, and last week’s conversations show just how delicate this situation is.

Cherrywood resident Jennifer Potter-Miller has a child in first grade at Maplewood Elementary. She has another child about to enter kindergarten and she wants to send her kid to public school. But, she has no idea where her kids will go once they get to middle school.

Austin ISD Considers Relocating LASA Magnet School as Part of Facility Master Plan Update

By Dec 8, 2016
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

Austin ISD is considering a possible relocation of its best school, the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), as it determines the future of its campuses. The district has started a months-long process to decide which schools to renovate or close, as well as where to possibly build new campuses.

District Faces 'Hard Decisions' As It Plans for Future School Construction and Closures

By Dec 1, 2016
Photo by KUT News

The Austin Independent School District is starting to think about what its schools will look like, and where they’ll be located, two decades from now. On Wednesday, it released a set of possible options for its 120 campuses this week, including when and where to potentially renovate schools, build new ones and close others. 