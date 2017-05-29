CodeNEXT Pitched As Potential Means To Ease Commutes, Draw Businesses To District 2

By 29 minutes ago
  • One big issue for residents of District 2 is traffic. About 73 percent of residents drive to work alone, while only 4 percent take public transit.
    One big issue for residents of District 2 is traffic. About 73 percent of residents drive to work alone, while only 4 percent take public transit.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

City leaders have been hosting a series of open houses to inform Austinites about CodeNEXT, the proposed land development code that will shape Austin for years to come. The process has brought up different issues in different council districts.

District 2 makes up the far southeast edge of Austin, with some areas extending past the airport into Del Valle. Residents are represented by Council Member Delia Garza, who hosted a CodeNEXT town hall last week at the American Youthworks school on Ben White Boulevard.

About 30 residents listened as Garza explained how the new code could affect housing choice and transportation, and potentially draw more businesses to the area. Some said this was the first time they had heard about a CodeNEXT meeting in their neighborhood and didn’t have to make the trek into Central Austin to participate.

That brings up a key issue for residents here: traffic congestion. City data show about 73 percent of residents in District 2 drive alone to work; only 4 percent take transit. Garza, who also serves on the Capitol Metro board, said transit works best when there is enough density to support ridership. She said she thinks CodeNEXT could encourage that in a responsible way.

“The best thing we can do is provide a land development code that streamlines the process," she said. "That helps us get development in a sustainable way, where we’re not just building everywhere because there’s environmental concerns about that, obviously, especially in this area which has experienced significant flooding several times."

Roy Woody attended the meeting with his wife and two kids. He said he wasn’t familiar with the land development code before the meeting and that it was a lot of information to take in in just one sitting. He said he has seen a lot of industrial development around his neighborhood over the years, and that he wants to know how the code might encourage more amenities for residents.  

“They keep building those warehouses when I think we kind of need something like an HEB, especially for the more eastern side of the city,” he said.

Garza has long been an advocate of improving food access and bringing a grocery to far-flung areas of her district. Last year, HEB bought 17 acres of land in Del Valle, but the grocer has yet to announce when it might begin building a store.

Tags: 
codeNEXT
Affordable Housing
Public Transportation
real estate & development

Related Content

City Of Austin Releases Draft Of CodeNEXT Map

By Apr 18, 2017
City of Austin

The City of Austin has released the first iteration of its CodeNEXT zoning map. It marks city staff’s first public attempt at applying a draft of the city’s new land development code, released in January, to neighborhoods throughout the city.

CodeNEXT, As Explained To A 6-Year-Old

By Apr 18, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Two women – one grown, the other growing – sit in a University of Texas office. The younger one, just 6 years old, wears a gray T-shirt, pink leggings and cowboy boots, which dangle from the edge of her chair. The other woman wears a blue linen top and bangles on her arm. Between them sits a more than 1,000-page document.

Austin Releases First Draft of Land Development Code

By Jan 30, 2017
Syeda Hasan / KUT

The City of Austin has released the much-awaited first draft of CodeNEXT, its new land development guidelines. It’s the first time in more than 30 years that these regulations have been updated.

The new code aims to address a host of issues, from offering flexibility in homes allowed in a planned neighborhood, to improving flood mitigation.