In A Close Mexican Presidential Race, The Outcome Could Depend On Texas Voters

By 7 hours ago
  • Many Mexican voters live in Texas, including 50,000 in Dallas.
From Texas Standard.

While Texans are gearing up to vote in the 2018 midterm elections, there’s another election coming up even sooner that could have huge implications – the Mexican presidential election.

The election will be held on July 1. As Dallas Morning News border correspondent Alfredo Corchado reports, Mexicans living in Texas could play a big role in the outcome. Dallas has the second largest number of Mexicans in the U.S. registered to vote in the election – a record high of 50,000 people.

“The total numbers are six times greater than the last election,” Corchado says.

He says the Dallas voters, and those throughout the U.S., are important because it’s expected to be a very close race.

“It’s going to be, I think, a crucial vote and people see this as a very important swing vote,” Corchado says.

He says election years are extremely deadly and violent in Mexico because of what’s at stake.

“An election is not just about voting for the next president,” he says, “but also who controls which distribution route, and obviously the ones that come through Texas are highly contested.”

