Central Texans Invest in Independent Journalism, Local Music in KUT and KUTX Spring Membership Drive

AUSTIN, Texas – April 2, 2018 – Central Texans showed their support for KUT 90.5’s trusted, in-depth news reporting and KUTX 98.9’s reflection of the Austin music experience during the spring 2018 membership drive.

The seven-day on-air portion of the drive ended March 28 and added nearly 2,000 new members, which are key to public radio’s sustainability. Additionally, many of the stations’ 20,000 sustaining members increased their monthly gift during the drive, bringing the total to $650,000 raised during the spring membership drive.

Broad-based community support – from engaged listeners, sustaining members and local businesses – is the key to public radio’s independence. During this membership drive, listeners from 296 ZIP codes and 230 cities made a gift. Many small businesses and families donated matching grants to encourage others to give.

While the on-air portion of the membership drive is over, listeners have until April 9 to receive a thank-you gift with their donation.

KUT and KUTX depend on local individuals and businesses for more than 80 percent of their annual operating budget. Member donations pay for programming and broadcasting expenses, such as KUT’s award-winning news staff, and programs such as “Texas Standard,” “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!,” “Marketplace” and “Fresh Air.” Listener donations also enable KUTX to reflect the musical diversity of Austin through one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A, the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and more.

KUT and KUTX are community supported public media that fuel Austin’s love of discovery. KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, uses the highest editorial standards to report the stories that matter to Austin, and KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, enriches listeners’ lives with the music and experiences that reflect the spirit of Austin. Our work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the music, news and conversations that matter to Austin.

