Central Texans Have More Options, But Less Time To Sign Up For Obamacare

By 39 minutes ago
  • Central Health
    Central Health is among the groups in Texas that help people sign up for insurance in the Obamacare marketplace.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The fourth open enrollment period for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace is less than a month away.

This time things will be different, though.

The Trump administration cut the open enrollment period from three months to only six weeks. Federal health officials also said they’re going to shut down the marketplace's website more often this year for maintenance.

That’s why advocacy groups and local health officials say they are working harder to get the word out and get people enrolled.

“We have doubled the enrollment specialists that are going to be available,” said Michelle Tijerina, who does community outreach for Central Health. The agency, funded by property taxes in Travis County, provides health-care services to low-income residents. “We will have double the staffing available since we have half the time.”

Tijerina said local health officials are doing more to make sure the Trump administration's changes don’t stop people from signing up. She said Central Health wants to make getting a plan through the Obamacare marketplace as easy as possible.

“They just have to call 2-1-1, press option 1,” she said. “Ask for Enroll ATX. They can get appointments. We have walk-in centers, both north and south.”

Tijerina said these centers will help people look at their options and sign up for a plan that works best. She said they’ll also be open seven days a week.

The program director for Foundation Communities, which has been helping with Obamacare enrollment for years, said people shopping for a plan will also find more options this year.

“Our market is growing,” Elizabeth Colvin said. “We have three insurers this past year and a new insurer is joining in our market, which means consumers will have more plan choices.”

Colvin said everyone should shop around instead of just renewing the plan they have now, because the marketplace is changing and so are prices. Some premiums are going up, she said, because there's uncertainty in the insurance market because of what's happening on Capitol Hill.

But Colvin said the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land, and people who need help paying for more expensive plans will get that help.

“Lower-income families who are receiving rich subsidies this year are going to be shielded from those premium increases,” she said. “So, it’s very important that people get the right information about what their plan will cost, because it’s different for everyone.”

People have until Dec. 15 to enroll for an insurance plan in the Obamacare marketplace. Enroll ATX is scheduling appointments for those who want to get a plan as soon as enrollment begins in November.

Tags: 
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
health insurance
central health

Related Content

GOP Efforts To Repeal Obamacare May Be Failing, But They're Still Affecting Texans

By Sep 27, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Nora Chovanec showed off the chickens in her backyard last March while talking about a newly proposed Republican health care bill to replace Obamacare.

The 29-year-old was on a health care plan through the online marketplace created by Obamacare. It allows people who don’t get insurance through an employer to buy a plan on their own.

Is Obamacare 'Failing' In Texas?

By Jul 21, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

For Carol Elliott, a Port Aransas resident in her early 60s, the Affordable Care Act is not a failure.

“The Affordable Care Act saved my life,” the musician says.

Elliott lived in Nashville for a long time, but has spent the last 15 years living in the island town in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas shore.

She says money has always been tight, and she’s had to cut corners through the years. That’s often meant she’s been priced out of health insurance.

Texas Still Has The Highest Uninsured Population, Census Data Say

By Sep 12, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas has the highest population of uninsured people in the nation. 

Roughly 4.5 million people in Texas didn’t have health insurance in 2016, leading the nation in both the number and percentage of residents who are uninsured, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released today.

Tech-Focused Health Insurer Sets Its Sights On Austin's Obamacare Exchange

By Aug 11, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

A lot of attention has gone to the relatively few counties that may not have an insurer next year in the individual marketplaces created under the Affordable Care Act. In most of the country, however, marketplace enrollees will have options.

That’s especially true in Central Texas, where folks looking to buy insurance are going to have even more insurers to choose from.