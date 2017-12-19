Caught With Pot? New Four-Hour Class Will Allow Some To Skip Charges

People caught with less than 2 ounces of marijuana in Travis County may qualify to take a $45 four-hour class and avoid all charges under a proposal unanimously adopted by the Travis County Commissioners Court.

"We had a practice that was marking people for life,” Commissioner Brigid Shea said before voting for the program Tuesday. She said it was particularly hard for people who couldn't afford to have their records expunged and were labeled criminals.

Travis County already offered some people charged with marijuana possession an eight-hour class to avoid jail time, but it still left them with a class B misdemeanor on their records. 

“They still were charged. They still had it on their record," county attorney David Escamilla told commissioners. "It still could affect their opportunities to get a job, so they would have to come and spend the money and effort for expunction.”

Under Texas law, people can seek to have a charge removed, or expunged, from their criminal records if they meet certain criteria, but it can be expensive to pay legal fees and hire an attorney. 

According to a document from county staff, the four-hour class includes subjects such as the effects of marijuana on the brain and body, symptoms of substance use disorders and how to "distinguish myths from facts about marijuana and marijuana use/abuse."

The eight-hour class will remain an option for people considered to be "high-risk" offenders. 

About 2,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession in Travis County each year, and hundreds more are issued citations and released to appear in court. The arrests disproportionately involve African-Americans and Hispanics, according to Austin Police Department data.

Within Days, This Austin Company Hopes To Start Legally Growing Marijuana

By Sep 14, 2017
The winding road that leads to Compassionate Cultivation could easily be mistaken for a dead end. It takes several seconds before drivers get off the main road and end up at a warehouse immediately surrounded by a dirt lot.

In a few months, however, scientists and manufacturers working out of this warehouse in Austin will begin legally growing marijuana.

The Conservative Case for Decriminalizing Pot

By Mar 10, 2017
From Texas Standard:

Enforcing laws that make possession of small amounts of marijuana a criminal offense are costing taxpayers a lot of money, with little benefit in return. That’s the argument made by State Representative Jason Isaac (R-Dripping Springs). The bill he co-sponsored with Democrat Joe Moody of El Paso would reduce penalties for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to a $250 civil fine.

 

On what House Bill 81 does:

In Austin, 1 in 4 Pot Busts Doesn’t Lead to Arrest

By Nov 9, 2012
Voters in Colorado and Washington state elected this week to legalize marijuana for recreational use. In Texas, the drug remains very much illegal. But a state law passed five years ago has resulted in thousands of people in Travis County avoiding arrest when they’re busted with small amounts of pot.

Back in 2007, State Representative Jerry Madden (R-Plano) authored a bill to give police officers the option to cite and release someone caught with less than four ounces of marijuana. 

“The reason for that was to save costs for some of our [police] departments, so that they had more people that would be available on the streets, instead of taking the time to bring very low-level offenders in and book them,” Madden said. “They were going to be released very shortly anyway.”