For 'Blame' Author, Suspense Lies In Seeing People Come To Terms With Their Sins

Author Jeff Abbott’s latest novel, Blame, is a mystery-thriller that takes place in an Austin suburb and is centered on Jane Norton, a high school student who gets in a serious car crash with her friend David.

The crash kills David and causes Jane to forget the past few years of her life. A suicide note written by Jane and found at the scene has many blaming her for David’s death.

But as the novel unfolds a few years after the crash, Jane is starting to piece together what really happened that night and what kind of person she really was during the years she can’t remember.

KUT's Jennifer Stayton talks with Abbott about where he got the idea for the story and the deeper questions it poses for all of us.

KUT's Jennifer Stayton interviews Austin author Jeff Abbott

Hear their extended interview: