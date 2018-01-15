Bike Austin Partners With TxDOT To Give Free Cycling Classes

By Manu Schneider 8 hours ago
  A cyclist bikes along South Lamar last month.
    A cyclist bikes along South Lamar last month.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez

Bike Austin is offering free cycling classes to the public starting next week, thanks to a new partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Preston Tyree, an instructor at Bike Austin, says the classes emphasize that cyclists should follow the same rules as drivers.  

“We have to stop at stop signs. We have to stop at stop lights. We have to signal. It’s all the same,” he says.

Austin has about 7,000 bike commuters. Each year, around 300 bicyclists end up in accidents with cars.

Tyree says he also sees many cyclists on the sidewalk, which is not advised and even illegal in some areas of Austin.

“That’s one of the most dangerous things you can do, because every time you come off the sidewalk and into traffic, you appear in front of a driver,” he says.

Jorge Dewey, an experienced cyclist, took a class at Bike Austin and says he learned a few things.

“I just went out there and I started biking. I didn’t know as a cyclist you are supposed to obey the law as a vehicle would,” he says.  

The classes go over what hand gestures cyclists should use, when a cyclist can take over a lane and other ways to ensure safety on the road.

The first class will be held at UT- Austin on Jan. 23. Other classes will be offered around Austin, including a couple in Spanish. For more information, visit the Bike Austin website

Bicycling

Related Content

Research Aims To Get A Handle On How Cities Share Bike And Pedestrian Data With TxDOT

By Dec 5, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Traffic is terrible.

City and state officials are really good at counting cars to see how terrible traffic is and how it got that way, but that sort of data collection doesn’t exist for bike and pedestrian traffic. New research hopes to change that.

B-cycle Is Expanding. So Why Are All The New Stations Near Downtown?

By Jul 20, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

B-cycle, Austin’s bike-share system, recently added three new stations as part of an 18-station expansion over the next 18 months. All the new stations will be close to or in downtown, adding to the company’s existing 51 docks.

Startups Work With Austin to Roll ‘Dockless’ Bikes Safely Back Out to SXSW

By Mar 15, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The sight of red bicycles with bulky baskets is familiar to anyone who spends time in downtown Austin. B-cycle, which operates the rentable bikes, has had the bike-sharing market cornered here since it launched in 2013. But South by Southwest has brought some competition to town in the form of new rentable bikes that can be unlocked with an app and don’t have to be parked at stations.