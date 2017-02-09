Big 12 Announces Sanctions Against Baylor Over Sexual Assault Allegations

By 7 minutes ago
  • klndonnelly/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Big 12 Conference announced it will be withholding a quarter of its revenue from Baylor University, pending a third party review of the school's Title IX changes. If the review is verified, the conference will not withhold the money. This is the first announcement of any "punishment" from the Big 12 or the NCAA against the school since members of the football team were accused of sexual assault.

  Jessica Luther, author of “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape”, says that it's not clear what the conference is trying to achieve with this possible withholding of funds.

Least year, the university fired its head coach, Art Briles, and commissioned a third party review from law firm Pepper Hamilton. The assessment resulted in 105 recommendations, including ensuring that student athletes accused of sexual misconduct are held to the same standard as all Baylor students, creating a Waco-area Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), and guaranteeing that reports of sexual, gender-based or other interpersonal violence are evaluated under Title IX policy. Baylor tracks the progress the school has made on a designated website.

Luther says that it’s unclear why the Big 12 is requiring this additional review and holding funds in escrow, when they have the authority to fine the school up front.

"They've really skirted around actually financially punishing them," Luther says.

She says that Baylor’s firing of Briles seems more impactful than the Big 12’s threat to hold revenue.

Luther says that the lack of attention that the conference is paying to other schools in the Big 12 strikes her as unusual as well.

"There are other programs under fire right now in the Big 12 including Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State – all of them having issues of sexual or domestic violence of athletes in their programs,” Luther says. “It’s interesting that they've chosen this particular spotlight on Baylor. It’s, of course, egregious what happened at Baylor, but it is always strange when it feels like they're throwing stones at glass houses."

Jason Cook, a member of the interim president's executive council at Baylor University, says that the review is an effort to seek verification that the school is making the improvements they said they were going to make.

He says that the Big 12 commissioner estimates that the possible withholding of revenue could amount to up to $7 million.

"We're not counting that as a loss just yet because we do have an opportunity to have a verification of the efforts that we've had," Cook says.

Written by Emma Whalen.

Tags: 
Baylor

Related Content

New Lawsuit Accuses Baylor Football Players of 52 Acts of Rape in Four Years

By Jan 31, 2017
Screenshot via ESPN Outside the Lines

From Texas Standard:

A new Title IX lawsuit was filed late last week against Baylor University – the latest of six federal lawsuits against the school, and the second in a week. It alleges staff encouraged football players to commit sexual assault and that staff used female students to have sex with football recruits to make sure they had a “good time.”

The attorney who filed the case claims their investigation found at least 52 acts of rape committed by no fewer than 31 football players between 2011 and 2014 – including five gang rapes.

Four Baylor Students Talk About Life on Campus After Sexual Assault Investigations

By & Oct 20, 2016
klndonnelly/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

A few weeks ago, the coordinator of Baylor University's Title IX resigned, alleging that the school had prevented her from adequately investigating cases. Baylor denied the charges. But after her resignation, she appeared in a TV interview saying that a group of Baylor administrators “made sure they were protecting the brand, instead of our students.”

Ken Starr Says He Will Resign as Baylor Chancellor

By Jun 1, 2016
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

From the Texas Tribune: Days after he was stripped of his job as Baylor University president over a scandal about how the school handled accusations of sexual assault, Ken Starr said he will also resign as chancellor of the private Baptist school. 

In an interview with ESPN published Wednesday, Starr said he will remain as a law professor at the university. It's unclear when the resignation will go into effect or it has been submitted.

Briles Fired, Starr Reassigned in Baylor Shakeup

By May 26, 2016
Mike Davis via Texas Tribune

From the Texas Tribune: Baylor University has fired head football coach Art Briles and reassigned President and Chancellor Ken Starr after months of scrutiny over how university administrators handled allegations of sexual assault against football players. 

Starr, who was previously chancellor and president, will now be chancellor and professor. Briles is suspended with intent to terminate. And Athletic Director Ian McCaw has been sanctioned and placed on probation.