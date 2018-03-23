The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 23, 2018

The staff at our sister station, KUTX, scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Middle America" by Stephen Malkmus

First, a new one from '90s rock icon (and one of my favorite musicians), Stephen Malkmus back with his band the Jicks for their first song in four years, “Middle America.” On its surface, the song sounds like it could be an unreleased Pavement track. But listen closer, and you can hear reflective lyrics that can only be the product of 20 more years of experiences.

"Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

And now, something completely different. Janelle Monae is a multi-threat: singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress are just some of the hats Monae impressively wears. Her new album Dirty Computer is due out next month, and her single “Make Me Feel” keeps with her streak of creating danceable R&B standards. This one in particular has a Prince-like vibe.

"Cool" by Soccer Mommy

And finally, we close with the Nashville band Soccer Mommy, back with its third album, Clean. The songs contain painfully honest writing, ranging from the wreckage left by emotionally abusive relationships, to the very human tendency of obsessively comparing ourselves to a new partner’s past loves, like on “Cool.” Soccer Mommy was in town for SXSW, and they’re back at Stubb’s on April 13.