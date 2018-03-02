The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, March 2, 2018

By Art Levy 8 hours ago
  • Baltimore duo Wye Oak poses after performing in studio at KUTX in 2016.
    Lisseth Lopez

The staff at our sister station, KUTX, scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.  

"Nameless, Faceless" by Courtney Barnett

Australia’s Courtney Barnett is back with a new record called Tell Me How You Really Feel, and there’s no danger in missing her message. The first single, “Nameless, Faceless,” addresses violence against women and includes a Margaret Atwood quote for all the bookworms out there, but it’s also done in Barnett’s trademark style – some dark humor, mixed with loud guitars.

"Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience" by Parquet Courts

Speaking of loud things, the New York punk band Parquet Courts just announced a new album called Wide Awake! Oddly enough, it’s produced by Danger Mouse, who usually works with big budget pop acts like Gorillaz, Beck and Gnarls Barkley. But Parquet Courts sound just as scrappy as ever on “Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience," which is two songs pushed into one. Catch their upcoming Austin date at Levitation Fest in April.
 

"The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs" by Wye Oak

Finally, here’s something completely different. Wye Oak is a veteran band that blurs the lines between electronic, pop and rock, and it’s pretty amazing to watch them do it all onstage, since there are only two members in the band. Album number six, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, is due out in April, and the title track is a standout. Wye Oak will also play a few sets at SXSW in a couple of weeks.

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week

