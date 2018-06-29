The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, June 29, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Other Lover" by Mikaela Davis

If you say the words “classically trained harpist" and "indie rock” in the same sentence, you'll often get some eye rolls. That’s what makes this song from Rochester, N.Y.'s Mikaela Davis so great. No pretense, no preciousness, just a great song called "Other Lover" that makes intelligent use of a harp.

"Born Under Punches" by Angelique Kidjo

David Byrne and Talking Heads always used a wide array of sounds from across the globe for their unique sound. Having an African artist cover an entire Talking Heads record, in this case Remain in Light, shows how the mirror can work both ways. This is an interesting take on the Talking Heads’ "Born Under Punches" as done by Angelique Kidjo from Benin. You’re forgiven if this sounds like an Angelique Kidjo original.

"Baby" by Walker Lukens

Finally, bringing it back home to Austin: "Baby" by Walker Lukens. This song just feels like summer: It’s got playful lyrics, a breezy, soulful vibe and it's instantly memorable. There’s also an '80s, puffy-sleeve thing going on, so it’ll appeal to a couple of generations.

Produced by Art Levy