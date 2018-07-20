The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 20, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Somebody To Love" by Abhi the Nomad

Abhi the Nomad, the globe-trotting diplomat’s son who recently settled in Austin, released his album Marbled back in March. But instead of touring, he’s been working to secure a visa to prevent him from having to leave the country for a second time. The visa has come through, and to celebrate, he’s given the remix treatment to a slow-burning track called "Somebody To Love" – all about the disenchantment of falling out of love.

"Why For" by Yuno

Up next, from Jacksonville, Fla., is Yuno. The son of immigrants, he's a bedroom laptop musician, who, by his own admission, “doesn’t drive and doesn’t really go anywhere.” But his widescreen psychedelia takes you all kinds of places. From his Kickstarter-funded EP Moodie, just released on Sub Pop, here's "Why For."

"Let Go" by August Greene

August Greene might seem like the kind of supergroup put together as a cynical marketing ploy, but there’s actually a quiet chemistry between drummer Karriem Riggins, keyboardist Robert Glasper and Chicago rapper Common. Their debut album has been on everyone’s radar this year. Check out the meditative and forceful "Let Go."