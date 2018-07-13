The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 13, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Believe" by Night Glitter

First up, it’s KUTX Artist of the Month, Night Glitter. This Austin band has an interesting resume: LouLou Ghelichkhani sings with Thievery Corporation and John Michael Schoepf has played bass with Roky Erickson and Hayes Carll. Their debut EP, Hangin' On A Dream, is awfully dreamy, especially on "Believe." Be sure to catch Night Glitter as KUTX's guest DJs this Saturday at 6 p.m.

"LSD" by Jamila Woods featuring Chance the Rapper

Also this Saturday, Jamila Woods will help celebrate KUTX's fifth birthday with a concert at Hogg Auditorium alongside Sarah Jaffe and our special guest, Iron & Wine. Woods is a star in the making, and here she is teaming up with fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper on "LSD."

"Cold War" by Cautious Clay

Finally, a song from Cautious Clay. Don’t let the jokey name fool you — this guy makes some seriously cool music. His debut single, "Cold War," somehow sounds both sparse and lush.