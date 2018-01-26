The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Jan. 26, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Relay Runner" by Loma

What do you get when you cross Cross Record with Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater? You get the Austin trio Loma, and a sound that sure doesn’t feel like it was recorded off a dirt road in Dripping Springs. But it was, because that’s where Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski landed after leaving Chicago. Loma’s self-titled debut arrives Feb. 16 on Sub Pop.

"Count It Up" by Field Music

Next up, it's indie/art rockers Field Music. Hailing from Sunderland, England, the Brewis brothers have recorded as Field Music on and off between solo projects for about 14 years. They'll release their sixth full-length studio album, Open Here, on Feb. 2.

"Everybody Wants To Be Famous" by Superorganism

Our final band is Superorganism, an international, eight-piece pop collective with members hailing from five different countries and fronted by a 17-year-old Weezer fan from Japan. They’ll release their debut album March 2. Expect a ton of quirk!