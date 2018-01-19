The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Jan. 19, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they'll share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Extraordinary Love" by Erika Wennerstrom

Wennerstrom is the singer and guitarist for the Austin band Heartless Bastards, but in March, she’s releasing her debut solo album, Sweet Unknown. She’s an artist who can really do it all: She can play country, folk, rock 'n' roll. This song is a great combination of all those things.

"Nervous Young Inhumans" by Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest is the brainchild of one guy, Will Toledo, who first started recording songs as a teenager in – you guessed it – his car. He’s only in his early 20s and already has dozens of albums to his name. It seems like with every new song, he gets better and better.

"Everybody's Coming To My House" by David Byrne

The Talking Heads front man is back with American Utopia, his first truly solo album since 2004. And he’s the same as he ever was – making cheerful music when a lot of his contemporaries are doing the opposite. Byrne even launched a weekly newsletter and lecture series called "Reasons To Be Cheerful." But for now, we can get cheered up by this song.