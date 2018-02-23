Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 23, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Push" by Mélat

We'll begin with the powerful voice of Mélat and her song "Push". Though she's a native Austinite who attended the University of Texas, her upbringing wasn't typical. Her parents, Ethiopian immigrants, influenced her with both their home culture and a love of American R&B. "Push," from her new album Move Me II: The Present, shows she is equally influenced by Ella Fitzgerald and Mariah Carey.

"Glide" by The Dream Syndicate

Up next is "Glide" from the band The Dream Syndicate. Originally lumped in with L.A.'s "Paisley Underground" scene in the early 1980s, the group returned last year with their first album in almost three decades, How Did I Find Myself Here? The Dream Syndicate's revival finds them remaining true to their roots, but perhaps more accessible with this standout tune.

"Motion Sickness" by Phoebe Bridgers

We finish up with "Motion Sickness" from L.A.'s Phoebe Bridgers. Don't be fooled by Phoebe's ethereal voice - this song is tough, with a guitar-pop backing. Ryan Adams was an early supporter and released her debut single on his label. This is from her first full-length Stranger In The Alps.