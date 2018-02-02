The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 2, 2018

The staff at our sister station, KUTX, scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Jiu Jitsu" by Andy Pickett

Musician Andy Pickett has been toiling away in Fort Worth. He plays keyboards and has a warm voice like Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio. He’s also very fortunate to consider James Petralli of White Denim an old friend. They collaborated on Pickett’s new album. This track features a riff from the theme song to the television show "Night Court."

"Fire Drills" by Dessa

Minneapolis artist, writer and philosopher Dessa has been on our radar for more than a decade. She has a new song about the hazards of traversing the world as a single woman trying not to draw attention to yourself and how stifling that can be.

"Every 1's A Winner" by Ty Segall

Ty Segall is one of my favorite artists of the past several years. He’s a prolific songwriter, slightly deranged and knows how to swing a guitar. He also has impeccable music taste: On his new album, he covers an old Hot Chocolate song from the '70s called “Every 1’s a Winner” and, indeed, it’s a winner.