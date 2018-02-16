The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 16, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Drippy" by No Age

Let’s start off with this one, because I like it raw, scuzzy and loud: L.A.-based dynamic duo No Age with “Drippy.” The track is off their album Snares Like A Haircut, their first studio album in about four years. They haven’t lost a single ounce of that high-octane, buzzed-up energy they’ve built their sound on.

"Under the Wheels" by Calexico

"Under the Wheels” is from the album The Thread That Keeps Us. It’s hard to believe that this band has been around for 22 years. I’ve always liked the way co-founders Joey Burns and John Convertino are inspired by sounds from the Southwest, and that includes heavy Latin influences in their music, like conjunto, cumbia, tejano and even mariachi. They weave it all into their songwriting fabric, and I think that’s what gives it that connection to the desert.



"Kids These Days" by Shakey Graves

Also on my radar is another longtime favorite of mine: Shakey Graves, with “Kids These Days.” It's taken from the much-anticipated album Can’t Wake Up, due for release May 4. Shakey Graves is the moniker for songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, who cultivated his sound in his hometown of Austin. It’s been exciting to see him grow as an artist. People might be used to the one-man band approach that he started out with – basically a guitar and maybe a kick drum. But this track might give you a feel for how he’s exploring more with a full band.