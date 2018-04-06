The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 6, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Black Kennedy" by August Greene

Up first is a new single called "Black Kennedy" from August Greene, who is not a person but a moniker for an intriguing supergroup. It brings together three formidable talents: the esteemed rapper, songwriter and actor Common; Houston-born, Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper; and hip-hop producer/jazz drummer Karriem Riggins. They lay down a positively sublime groove over which Common delivers a conscious and empowering narrative. This is a tune that will really grow on you.

"Soul No. 5" by Caroline Rose

On a different side of the musical spectrum is "Soul No. 5" from New York-based singer-songwriter Caroline Rose. She's largely abandoned the serious tenor of her early career for a far more playful and rambunctious persona. With roots in pure pop, rockabilly and punk, she fashions a driving sound with a mischievous, almost carefree, delivery on this tune. She’ll be back in Austin on June 21 to play indoors at Stubb’s.

"Find Yourself" by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

A bit closer to home, my final selection is a tune that’s not really new since we’ve been playing it on KUTX for a few months now, but it's one that I dearly love. It’s "Find Yourself" by Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real. Lukas, the son of Willie Nelson, is really coming into his own. KUTX hosted him at the Four Seasons during SXSW and he tore the place up. This song is a prime example of heart-felt, blue-eyed soul (And for the record, that’s Lady GaGa on backing vocals.) Catch Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real as part of Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at the Austin 360 Amphitheatre.

th