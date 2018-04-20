The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, April 20, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Bad Bad News" by Leon Bridges

First up, it's Fort Worth phenom Leon Bridges. He’ll release the follow-up to his 2015 smash debut, Coming Home, on May 4, and this time, it sounds less like '60s Sam Cooke soul and more like '70s George Benson jazz. Check out the instantly infectious “Bad Bad News."

"Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves

Next up, another Texan with a smash debut. Kacey Musgraves was born and raised in Golden, Texas, where she started writing songs at age 8. Since her album Same Trailer Different Park debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album charts, she’s been busy winning Grammys, CMAs, and hearts wherever she goes. She just released her third album, Golden Hour, and one of the highlights is “Slow Burn."

"Sure" by Hatchie

Finally, meet 24-year-old Brisbane, Australia, native Hatchie. She's a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose very first U.S. show happened in Austin at Cheer Up Charlie’s during SXSW this year. Hatchie released two singles last year, and her debut EP is coming out May 25. If you like lush synth-pop songs that glimmer and glisten, you’re probably going to like Hatchie. Check out the song "Sure."