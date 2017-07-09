Best Of Higher Ed: What's Really Happening When We Learn

This episode was originally published on Oct. 23, 2016.

Most dictionary definitions of "learn" make reference to acquiring knowledge or skills, becoming informed or finding out something. Sure, that makes sense, but what does it really mean to learn something? How do we know if we've actually learned it? In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss what learning does and doesn't mean.

If we memorize something, does that mean we've learned it? How deeply do we have to understand something before we've really mastered it? Click here to hear Ed and Jennifer debunk some myths about learning and talk about one of the best ways to make sure something is thoroughly learned.

This episode was recorded on Oct. 4, 2016.

