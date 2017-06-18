Best Of Higher Ed: What Does 'Smart' Really Mean?

This episode was originally published on Oct. 9, 2016.

What do you think of when someone is described as "smart"? They know a lot of things. Maybe they got high grades in school. Or maybe they always use correct grammar. But what does it actually mean to be smart? In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the deeper meaning of the word "smart."

Are being "smart" and being "intelligent" the same thing? Are there different ways of being smart (think "street smarts" vs. "book smarts")? Click here to listen to Ed and Jen unpack the definition of "smart" and examine what it does and does not mean. Did the latest puzzler about pieces of a cube leave you feeling less than smart? Listen on to find out the solution.

This episode was recorded on Aug. 10, 2016.

