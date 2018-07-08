Best Of "Higher Ed:" Puzzler Solutions And Real World Applications

This episode was originally posted on Dec. 3, 2017.

Puzzlers can be fun and challenging and can also help us think about some of life's bigger questions. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger puzzle through solutions to some especially tough riddles.

Ed and Jennifer spend some time in this episode revisiting the solution to a previous puzzler about why manhole covers are round. A listener suggested other possible answers to the generally accepted one. A listener also submitted her own original puzzler and asked Ed to figure it out. Check out the full episode to hear what he comes up with and to hear how working through puzzlers can help us navigate some of life's bigger issues.

This episode was recorded Nov. 7, 2017.

