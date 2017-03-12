Best of Higher Ed: How Outside Circumstances Can Impact Learning

Note: This "Higher Ed" episode was originally posted on Feb. 28, 2016.

In an ideal world, every student comes to class, or to any educational situation, well-prepared and ready to learn. But in reality, all kinds of life circumstances outside the classroom - such as poverty - can influence what happens inside the classroom. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger talk about how those factors impact students' experiences.

Listen

Ed and Jennifer respond to a listener's personal story and inquiry about the effects of poverty on learning. Click here to hear the question and to find out more about the impact life circumstances can have on learning. And see if you can figure out the solution to this "best of puzzler" about a family tree and a breakfast favorite.

This episode was recorded on Jan. 22, 2016.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on itunes here!