Best Of Higher Ed: How I Learned To Love Calculus

Was there a subject in school that seemed so hard and unsatisfying to study that even to this day the thought of it makes you cringe? For many students, that subject was math. And perhaps more specifically, calculus. Maybe it was the confusing terminology or seemingly abstract concepts. Can calculus ever redeem itself? Is it ever useful? On this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger give calculus a second chance.

In a previous episode, Ed promised Jennifer he could clearly explain calculus in just a few easy steps. In this episode, Jennifer takes him up on that challenge. Can Ed make calculus accessible and maybe even fun? Click here to find out, and to hear the solution to the puzzler about the "Road to Truth."

