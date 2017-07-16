Best Of Higher Ed: Gratitude, Appreciation And Learning

This episode was originally published on Oct. 20, 2016.

It's good manners to say "thank you" and show gratitude. But there are also ways that slowing down to notice and appreciate what's happening around us can give our brains some much needed rest. In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the impact of showing gratitude and appreciation on learning.

Listen

Is it also possible to include the expression of gratitude and appreciation in a formal education setting? Click here for Ed and Jen's discussion on how expressing thanks can help learners relax and grow, and what teaching that might look like.

This episode was recorded on Oct. 4, 2016.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here!