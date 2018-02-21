Best Friends On Lasting Connections, The Running Man And Living Your Truth

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Lacey Saye and Caroline Kittelson have been best friends since meeting at school in the small town of Celeste, Texas, more than twenty-five years ago. They recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about their long history and their friendship, and while there, they discovered that they can still learn new things about each other.

