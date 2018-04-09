Best Friends On Cycling 4000 Miles, Personal Growth And Attaining Wonder Woman Bodies

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Vanessa Beltran and Emmy Laursen became friends almost four years ago while taking part in a 4000 mile bike ride from Austin to Anchorage, Alaska. They recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about their enduring friendship.



This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood.