'Back In The Saddle Again': Former Land Commissioner Files Candidacy To Win Back Old Job

By 11 hours ago
  • Jerry Patterson filed his candidacy for land commissioner in the statewide primary election in March.
    Ryan Poppe/Texas Public Radio

Today was the last day to file for candidacy in the statewide primary election. One of the candidates making a last-minute filing was former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson.

Three years ago, Patterson announced he would not seek re-election as land commissioner, but instead would be running for lieutenant governor. Patterson lost that primary election to Dan Patrick and endorsed George P. Bush for land commissioner.

Since then, Patterson has said he’s had a change of heart and filed to run against Bush in the 2018 Republican primary election.

“I know you are all surprised by my presence here in this capacity as a new candidate for Texas land commissioner," Patterson said at a news conference at The Austin Club,"but instead of standing here praising the performance of my successor, I find myself compelled to run for office,”

Patterson’s two chief complaints with Bush’s job performance are transparency concerning the General Land Office’s $450 million Alamo Restoration Project and the agency’s delay in administering federal housing assistance to hundreds of thousands of coastal homeowners impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

What chance does Patterson have at defeating Bush in the primary? Jim Henson, professor with the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Politics Project, said Patterson is well-known and has a lot of experience when it comes to running a statewide campaign.

“On the liability side," Henson said, "he is not as tapped into political resources that are necessary for a statewide campaign."

Bush is sitting on an estimated $2.5 million in campaign funds; Patterson said he plans on raising around $500,000 to cover his campaign costs.

The primary election is scheduled for March 6.

Ryan Poppe can be reached at rpoppe@tpr.org or on Twitter @RyanPoppe1.

jerry patterson
land commissioner

Related Content

Meet the Candidate: Jerry Patterson

By Feb 24, 2014
Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Who wants to be "number two"?  LBJ was famously warned that the job of vice president’s not worth a warm bucket of spit. (Or something like that.)

But it’s a different thing being "number two" in Texas. Indeed the Lieutenant Governor in Texas wields enormous power in steering legislative policymaking. Right now four prominent Republicans are duking it out for the party’s nomination, including incumbent David Dewhurst, State Sen. Dan Patrick, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples, and – in the first of our conversations with the candidates in the major statewide races – Jerry Patterson, who’s hoping to trade his current job as Land Commissioner for a new role as Lt. Governor.

Why Did Jerry Patterson Hire a Private Eye to Snoop on Dan Patrick? Two Words: Opposition Research

By Feb 19, 2014
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Texas Tribune

State Senator and Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate Dan Patrick may have taken a political hit this week, when a story broke accusing him of employing an undocumented worker in the 1980s. 

The story was reported by The Dallas Morning News and KTRK Houston ABC, but the two got wind of the story when another Lt. Governor candidate, Jerry Patterson, gave them the information - which he hired a private decective to gather .

It's called opposition research. And it's an age-old political tactic that often provides ammunition to candidates trying to gain the upper-hand against an opponent.

His mother may not like to hear this, but Jason Stanford is an opposition researcher.

"Oh God, yes, my mom tells people I'm a used car dealer," Stanford jokes.