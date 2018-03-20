Authorities Think An Austin-Bound Package That Exploded In Schertz Was Shipped From Sunset Valley

  • A package believed to be bound for Austin exploded in the sorting area of the FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, early Tuesday.
A package exploded early this morning at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 60 miles south of Austin, FBI and local law enforcement said. They said they believe it was bound for Austin, and officials here are investigating two additional FedEx facilities in South and Southeast Austin.

"Early this morning, Schertz Police responded to the Fedex facility in the 9900 block of Doerr Lane for a report of an explosion," Schertz police wrote on Facebook. "Further investigation revealed the explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One person was treated and released at the scene."

At a news conference this morning, Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen said the package was on an automated conveyor when it exploded at around 12:30 this morning. The employee, who was standing near the explosion, later complained of ringing in her ears.

"We were very fortunate that there were no injuries," he said.

In a statement, FedEx said the person or persons who sent the package also shipped a second package that has been "secured and turned over to law enforcement." It did not specify where the second package was sent.

 

Federal agents believe a package that exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz was shipped from the FedEx store on Brodie Lane in Sunset Valley.
Law enforcement agents were conducting a sweep of a FedEx store in Sunset Valley, where they believe the package was shipped from.  

Rich Andreucci, a lieutenant with the Sunset Valley Police Department, said the FBI had asked for assistance in keeping the parking lot clear around the store on Brodie Lane.

"They believe that the package that detonated in Schertz ... had been shipped from this store," he said.

Other businesses in the shopping center were cleared to open.

"There's no reason for us to believe anybody is in danger," Andreucci said.

City Administrator Clay Collins also said there were no known public safety threats.

"However, residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious packages, items, or occurrences by dialing 9-1-1," he said in a statement.

The explosion comes amid a string of four bombings that have struck Austin over the past three weeks. Two people have been killed, and four others wounded.

“We believe that the [latest] explosion is likely connected to our overall investigation into the bombings,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee told KUT.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility on 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway, near  Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The fire department's hazardous materials team is at the scene with the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. 

At a midday news conference, Austin Police Officer Destiny Winston would say only that agents were investigating and would not provide additional information.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said APD is cooperating with federal authorities investigating the explosion. Austin police say they've fielded 420 calls about suspicious packages between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today, bringing the total of number of calls to 1,257 since around 8 a.m. on March 12.

Manley told the Austin City Council this morning that he believes the five explosions are connected. 

When asked about the bombings today, President Trump called Austin "a tremendous place" and said what's going on is "absolutely disgraceful."

"The bombings in Austin are terrible," he said. "These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it."

This is a developing story. 

