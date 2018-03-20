Authorities Find Suspicious FedEx Package In Austin After Another Explodes In Schertz

A package exploded early this morning at a FedEx distribution center in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz. Officials said it was shipped from a FedEx store in Sunset Valley and bound for Austin. A second suspicious package was later found at a FedEx facility near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“We believe that the explosion is likely connected to our overall investigation into the bombings,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee told KUT.

At a news conference this morning, Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen said the package was on an automated conveyor when it exploded around 12:30 a.m. An employee who was standing nearby complained of ringing in her ears. The employee was treated at the scene and released.

"We were very fortunate that there were no injuries," he said.

In a statement, FedEx said the person or persons who sent the package also shipped a second package that has been "secured and turned over to law enforcement." FedEx did not specify where the second package was sent, but the FBI said it was not at the Shertz facility.

#FBI, along w/ @ATFHou responded to explosion of one package at FedEx facility in Shertz, TX this morning. No second package located there. @Austin_Police responded to suspicious package at FedEx 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway. No injuries reported. APD still processing scene. — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) March 20, 2018

Lee confirmed that a suspicious package was being investigated at a FedEx depot near the airport on McKinney Falls Parkway.

At a midday news conference, Austin Police Officer Destiny Winston would say only that agents were investigating a suspicious package call at the facility. She would not provide additional information.

Law enforcement agents, meanwhile, were sweeping a FedEx store in Sunset Valley, where they believe both packages were shipped from.

Rich Andreucci, a lieutenant with the Sunset Valley Police Department, said the FBI had asked for assistance in keeping the parking lot clear around the store on Brodie Lane.

"They believe that the package that detonated in Schertz ... had been shipped from this store," he said.

Other businesses in the shopping center were cleared to open. The Sunset Valley Police Department said the FedEx store would be closed until the morning.

"There's no reason for us to believe anybody is in danger," Andreucci said.

Sunset Valley City Administrator Clay Collins also said there were no known public safety threats.

"However, residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious packages, items, or occurrences by dialing 9-1-1," he said in a statement.

The explosion comes amid a string of bombings in Austin over the past three weeks. Two people have been killed and four others wounded.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said APD is cooperating with federal authorities investigating the explosion. Austin police say they've fielded 420 calls about suspicious packages between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today, bringing the total number of calls to 1,257 since the morning of March 12.

Manley told the Austin City Council this morning that he believes the five explosions are connected.

When asked about the bombings today, President Trump called Austin "a tremendous place" and said what's going on is "absolutely disgraceful."

"The bombings in Austin are terrible," he said. "These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it."

This is a developing story.