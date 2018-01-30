Austin's 'Graffiti Park' Will Be Demolished

By 3 hours ago
  • Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission has approved the demolition of the so-called Graffiti Park on Castle Hill – a street-art-adorned collection of concrete slabs on the site of an unfinished multifamily development west of downtown.

Last night, the commission unanimously approved letting developers clear the hillside and graffiti park known formally as the HOPE Outdoor Gallery. The gallery is planning to relocate one of the concrete slabs from the old park to a location in East Austin just north of the airport near Carson Creek Ranch.

The commission recommended its demolition because it’s not historic, though it did argue the tourist attraction provides “community value” in its recommendation for demolition.

Credit Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

“While this site is not historic, it is a site of value to the community and to visitors,” the commission wrote, “and if it is going to be demolished, then a full record of it should be preserved and archived at the Austin History Center.”

It’s unclear what will take the place of Graffiti Park, but J.B. Cumby Construction, the firm that applied for the permit, specializes in multifamily and commercial developments, with several projects throughout Austin. 

Credit Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

Tags: 
graffiti
street art
Graffiti Park
HOPE Outdoor Gallery

Related Content

What Happens When Iconic Austin Street Art Is Defaced?

By & Jul 12, 2012
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

As home to the state capitol, a flagship university and natural treasures like Barton Springs, Austin isn’t hurting for landmarks. But there’s also an underground placemaking collection: the city's street art.

There’s the “Greetings From Austin” mural on South First Street, movie stills on the old Varsity Theatre building across from campus, even the “I Love You So Much” scrawled on the side of Jo’s Coffee on South Congress Avenue.

There’s also “Jeremiah the Innocent,” more commonly known as the “Hi, How Are You?” frog. Painted by songwriter Daniel Johnston, the design was famously worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

This week, the frog was defaced by taggers. And while it’s not the first time that’s happened, it raises an interesting question: What happens when unofficial landmarks like Johnston’s frog – which, with its charmingly crude design could itself be mistaken for graffiti – get tagged?

Is Austin Really Still Keeping It Weird?

By Phil Benpott Jul 28, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

This story is part of our ATXplained project, which answers questions from our audience. In this edition, we tackle a question from Nisha Bagepalli: "Where did the phrase 'Keep Austin Weird' come from? And is Austin REALLY all that weird anymore?" 

Who Will Clean Up the Eventual Graffiti on MoPac's Sound Barriers?

By Mar 29, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon for KUT News

The new sound walls along MoPac are designed to reduce traffic noise from the highway going into surrounding neighborhoods, but some wonder if the new construction could become a target for vandals.


Artists Restore Iconic Guadalupe St. Murals, Despite Limited Funds

By Apr 10, 2014
Andrew Huygen for KUT

The original artists behind two iconic murals in West Campus are restoring their work after the murals were defaced with graffiti. But the costly repairs to the University Co-op mural could be delayed, due to a steep price tag.  

While the Co-op pitched some money towards repainting the murals, they couldn't provide enough for the entire $30,000 overhaul. So the murals' artists have taken to the Web, starting an online campaign to fund the restoration – although a fast-approaching deadline could sideline the effort.