Austinites React to Trump's Inauguration

Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States today. Given the reaction to Trump’s election in Austin, there’s sure to be plenty of reaction to his ascendance to the presidency.

10:39 p.m. – Austin Mayor Steve Adler was one of the speakers tonight at the LGBTQ rally for human rights at the Capitol. KUT's Syeda Hasan reports that he closed out the rally to big cheers and made light of threats by Gov. Greg Abbott to "ban Austin" for not cooperating with ICE over "sanctuary policies."

7:51 p.m. – KUT's Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon followed the One Alliance protesters as they went over the Congress Avenue bridge:

7:51 p.m. – The LGBTQ Community and Allies group is holding a rally on the steps of the Capitol. KUT's Syeda Hasan is there:

6:16 p.m. – The One Resistance protesters have started marching from Auditorium Shores to the Capitol.

#OneResistanceATX protesters chant, "We are the popular vote." Protest now north of the river pic.twitter.com/FfXgByzU0Y — Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) January 21, 2017

6:16 p.m. – KUT's Syeda Hasan reports from the One Resistance rally at Auditorium Shores.

5:44 p.m. – KUT's Audrey McGlinchy spoke with Council Member Greg Casar ahead of the One Resistance march.

5:39 p.m. – KUT reporters went out in the field to find out the reaction to Trump's inauguration.

5:23 p.m. – Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted from Washington, D.C., where he attended Trump's inauguration.

4:53 p.m. – KUT's Audrey McGlinchy and Syeda Hasan are down at Auditorium Shores ahead of the One Resistance protest. You can check out a Facebook Live below.

Earlier this afternoon, McCallum High School students walked out of class shortly after 3 p.m. to join demonstrations downtown.

So far about 30-40 kids have walked out so far. More joining #Inauguration — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

McCallum students shouting "not my president" and standing in circle. About 75-100 kids — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

On the bus with McCallum students heading to Auditorium Shores to protest the Trump #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/bwdKgBfcve — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

Just one of many anti-Trump signs from McCallum students on the bus downtown to protest the #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CHxdkhun74 — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

McCallum students arrived at Auditorium Shores. Met by anti fascist #Inauguration protest that was dying out. — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

3:09 p.m. – Protesters have arrived at the Texas State Capitol, but not before a few skirmishes between those participating in the J20 march and those who are counter-protesting in support of President Trump outside the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, according to The Texas Tribune's Alex Samuels.

After meeting at the Capitol, protesters will head across the river to join the One Resistance march, which will start at Auditorium Shores.

KUT's Kate McGee is joining a walkout at McCallum High School, which got underway shortly after 3 p.m.

I'm at McCallum high school where students are expected to walk out of class in 15 minutes in protest of today's inauguration — Kate McGee (@KUTMcGee) January 20, 2017

Students at Travis High School had reportedly also scheduled a walkout at the same time.

KUT's Mose Buchele managed to snag a few moments with the Twitter famous Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, who's on the shortlist of Trump Supreme Court nominees. Willett was attending the Texas Public Policy Foundation's Inauguration Day event and spoke briefly about his prospects as a potential pick for the highest court in the land.

“ It is a rich privilege to be considered," Willett said. "And I’m confident that President Trump will appoint somebody who cares deeply about the rule of law.”

1:49 p.m. – As President Trump settles into his new Twitter account, protesters in Austin are on the move, marching from the UT South Mall en route to the Texas State Capitol.

Meanwhile at the Capitol, KUT’s Mose Buchele stumbled across some counter-demonstrators waiting for the J20 crowd.

Protestors and counter protestors already out at Texas capital includinf these open carry guys. pic.twitter.com/7ZfzczqTYb — Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) January 20, 2017

In a reflective tweet, Mayor Steve Adler shared a letter he received from former President Obama.

Look what came in the mail today. pic.twitter.com/vZbCF16bVi — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) January 20, 2017

12:26 p.m. – Protests are underway under the UT Tower. The group is collection of campus groups organized to protest Donald Trump's presidency.

UT students are protesting Trump's inauguration at the tower right now. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Rk6BFxPCF9 — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) January 20, 2017

Over at the TPPF event downtown, protesters have apparently interrupted the inauguration event that followed President Trump's inauguration.

Protestors have disrupted the Texas Public Policy Foundation post inaguration panel discussion. Escorted out by law enforcement. — Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) January 20, 2017

11:54 a.m. – Demonstrators are gearing up on UT campus for the planned walkout, which is slated to start just after noon.

The city's Mobility Department is also cautioning commuters ahead of the impending congestion in the downtown and UT campus areas this afternoon.

Expect major delays/street closures in Downtown ATX & UT area due to protests/rallies between 12-7pm Friday. #inauguration2017 #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/9FXezDqAdu — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 20, 2017

11:34 a.m. – Austin conservatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation watched the Inauguration Day festivities at the think tank’s downtown headquarters.

KUT's Mose Buchele was there to get some reaction from attendees.

Meanwhile in D.C., a few notable Austinites were among those at President Trump’s inauguration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott scored a seat on the dais, tweeting a photo of the president during his address following his swearing in.

President Trump delivering his inaugural address. pic.twitter.com/9T3AOPFbrf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 20, 2017

Noted conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones was also in attendance, per this tweet from Texas GOP politico Matt Mackowiak.