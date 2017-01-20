Austinites React to Trump's Inauguration

By & Stephanie Federico Jan 20, 2017
  • Hundreds gather at Auditorium Shores for the One Resistance rally and protest organized by a coalition of organizations.
    View Slideshow 1 of 13
    Hundreds gather at Auditorium Shores for the One Resistance rally and protest organized by a coalition of organizations.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Douglas Kennedy cheers for the speakers at the LGBTQ Human Rights Rally at the state Capitol.
    View Slideshow 2 of 13
    Douglas Kennedy cheers for the speakers at the LGBTQ Human Rights Rally at the state Capitol.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT
  • One Resistance protesters rallied at Auditorium Shores.
    View Slideshow 3 of 13
    One Resistance protesters rallied at Auditorium Shores.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Mayor Steve Adler and City Council member Greg Casar participate in the One Resistance Rally in downtown Austin.
    View Slideshow 4 of 13
    Mayor Steve Adler and City Council member Greg Casar participate in the One Resistance Rally in downtown Austin.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / NPR
  • Andrea Flores leads protesters in the march through UT campus.
    View Slideshow 5 of 13
    Andrea Flores leads protesters in the march through UT campus.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT
  • Students from McCallum High School march in protest of Donald Trump's presidency.
    View Slideshow 6 of 13
    Students from McCallum High School march in protest of Donald Trump's presidency.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
  • UT Austin students stage a walkout in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 7 of 13
    UT Austin students stage a walkout in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT
  • Trump supporters David Green and Brian Le, UT freshmen, argue with protesters.
    View Slideshow 8 of 13
    Trump supporters David Green and Brian Le, UT freshmen, argue with protesters.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT
  • Sophomore Adriana Aguirre chants along with hundreds of protesters as they march through the UT campus.
    View Slideshow 9 of 13
    Sophomore Adriana Aguirre chants along with hundreds of protesters as they march through the UT campus.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Protesters demonstrate at the steps of the UT Tower.
    View Slideshow 10 of 13
    Protesters demonstrate at the steps of the UT Tower.
    Martin Do Nascimento / KUT
  • Mike Lee, a local public access talk show host, attends an inauguration watch event at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
    View Slideshow 11 of 13
    Mike Lee, a local public access talk show host, attends an inauguration watch event at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT
  • Seth Uzman protests at UT's South Mall on Friday.
    View Slideshow 12 of 13
    Seth Uzman protests at UT's South Mall on Friday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Attendees of a Texas Public Policy Foundation inaugural watch party watch as Donald Trump delivers his first speech as president of the United States.
    View Slideshow 13 of 13
    Attendees of a Texas Public Policy Foundation inaugural watch party watch as Donald Trump delivers his first speech as president of the United States.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States today. Given the reaction to Trump’s election in Austin, there’s sure to be plenty of reaction to his ascendance to the presidency.

Follow along with our live blog as the day's events unfold.

10:39 p.m. Austin Mayor Steve Adler was one of the speakers tonight at the LGBTQ rally for human rights at the Capitol. KUT's Syeda Hasan reports that he closed out the rally to big cheers and made light of threats by Gov. Greg Abbott to "ban Austin" for not cooperating with ICE over "sanctuary policies."

7:51 p.m. KUT's Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon followed the One Alliance protesters as they went over the Congress Avenue bridge:

7:51 p.m. The LGBTQ Community and Allies group is holding a rally on the steps of the Capitol. KUT's Syeda Hasan is there: 

6:16 p.m. The One Resistance protesters have started marching from Auditorium Shores to the Capitol. 

6:16 p.m. – KUT's Syeda Hasan reports from the One Resistance rally at Auditorium Shores. 

5:44 p.m. – KUT's Audrey McGlinchy spoke with Council Member Greg Casar ahead of the One Resistance march. 

5:39 p.m. – KUT reporters went out in the field to find out the reaction to Trump's inauguration. 

5:23 p.m. – Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted from Washington, D.C., where he attended Trump's inauguration. 

4:53 p.m. – KUT's Audrey McGlinchy and Syeda Hasan are down at Auditorium Shores ahead of the One Resistance protest. You can check out a Facebook Live below. 

Earlier this afternoon, McCallum High School students walked out of class shortly after 3 p.m. to join demonstrations downtown. 

3:09 p.m. – Protesters have arrived at the Texas State Capitol, but not before a few skirmishes between those participating in the  J20 march and those who are counter-protesting in support of President Trump outside the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, according to The Texas Tribune's Alex Samuels.

After meeting at the Capitol, protesters will head across the river to join the One Resistance march, which will start at Auditorium Shores. 

KUT's Kate McGee is joining a walkout at McCallum High School, which got underway shortly after 3 p.m.

Students at Travis High School had reportedly also scheduled a walkout at the same time. 

KUT's Mose Buchele managed to snag a few moments with the Twitter famous Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, who's on the shortlist of Trump Supreme Court nominees. Willett was attending the Texas Public Policy Foundation's Inauguration Day event and spoke briefly about his prospects as a potential pick for the highest court in the land. 

“ It is a rich privilege to be considered," Willett said. "And I’m confident that President Trump will appoint somebody who cares deeply about the rule of law.” 

You can listen to the raw audio of that exchange below. 

1:49 p.m. – As President Trump settles into his new Twitter account, protesters in Austin are on the move, marching from the UT South Mall en route to the Texas State Capitol. 

Meanwhile at the Capitol, KUT’s Mose Buchele stumbled across some counter-demonstrators waiting for the J20 crowd. 

In a reflective tweet, Mayor Steve Adler shared a letter he received from former President Obama. 

12:26 p.m. – Protests are underway under the UT Tower. The group is collection of campus groups organized to protest Donald Trump's presidency. 

Over at the TPPF event downtown, protesters have apparently interrupted the inauguration event that followed President Trump's inauguration.

11:54 a.m. – Demonstrators are gearing up on UT campus for the planned walkout, which is slated to start just after noon. 

The city's Mobility Department is also cautioning commuters ahead of the impending congestion in the downtown and UT campus areas this afternoon.

Attendees at the Texas Public Policy Foundations Inauguration Day watch party.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

11:34 a.m. – Austin conservatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation watched the Inauguration Day festivities at the think tank’s downtown headquarters.

KUT’s Mose Buchele was there to get some reaction from attendees, and we’ll update this post with some of that in a bit.

Meanwhile in D.C., a few notable Austinites were among those at President Trump’s inauguration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott scored a seat on the dais, tweeting a photo of the president during his address following his swearing in.  

Noted conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones was also in attendance, per this tweet from Texas GOP politico Matt Mackowiak.

Tags: 
Inauguration 2017

Related Content

Live Blog: NPR's Coverage of Donald Trump's Inauguration

By Jan 20, 2017

Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States.

KUT is carrying six hours of NPR's live coverage of the inauguration with Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish hosting from the West Front of the Capitol. 