Austinites Gather to Support Central Texas Refugees

By 1 hour ago
  • Abdul Ghani holds his daughter, Laila, during a vigil held for refugees in Central Texas at the First English Lutheran Church.
    Abdul Ghani holds his daughter, Laila, during a vigil held for refugees in Central Texas at the First English Lutheran Church.
    Stephanie Tacy for KUT

Faith groups and supporters of the refugee community gathered at a church near UT-Austin’s campus last night in solidarity with refugees already resettled in Texas following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from predominately Muslim countries.

Simone Talma Flowers of Interfaith Action of Central Texas was among many leaders of local groups who provide services to refugees in the state who spoke at the vigil at the First English Lutheran Church. She and others asked attendees to continue to welcome these families in the community.

“All of us have stories of immigration,” she said. “Many of us are people are who came here for a better life – a place of refuge.”

But the vigil was also an opportunity for families already resettled here to tell their story and even thank folks in Austin for supporting them, including Laila Ghani, whose family resettled here after fleeing Syria.

She told the crowd that her family moved to Malaysia for four years after the war started, and that she and her younger sister were out of school until moving to the states. 

“…[I] thank the USA for everything you’ve done and expecting our family,” she said. “I thank them.”

Credit Stephanie Tacy for KUT

According to Refugee Services of Texas, 112 refugees were approved for resettlement within the next month. But, since the executive order, the resettlement of 57 refugees has been canceled.

In a statement, group officials say those plans were canceled following up to two years of vetting and background check protocols. Now their lives are in limbo.

Tags: 
immigration

Related Content

Hundreds Gather at ABIA to Protest Trump's Refugee Ban

By & Jan 29, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Thousands are protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries. While federal judges have temporarily stayed parts of that order across the country, notably a provision that would deport some refugees detained at airports, demonstrators have staged protests at airports across the country, including at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Texas Congressional Delegation Largely Silent on Trump Travel Ban

By & Jan 29, 2017
Stella M. Chávez / KERA News

WASHINGTON — A lone Republican, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes, joined a handful of the Texas delegation's Democrats in challenging President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. And while the Texas Republican overseeing Homeland Security attempted to distance himself from Trump's action, most of the delegation reacted with silence. 

Governor Demands State Agencies Turn Over List of Funding Awarded to Travis County

By Stephanie Federico Jan 27, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The governor’s office has asked state agencies to send a list of funds, including federal money, directed to Travis County last year. In a letter sent Thursday, Budget Director Steven Albright said the list “should be complete with the amount of funds and the purpose of the agreement” and be submitted by Feb. 3.

Gov. Abbott Targets Travis County Sheriff Over Immigration Policy

By Jan 24, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

“[A] dangerous game of political Russian roulette.” That’s how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which was released Friday. And, this morning, Abbott told Fox News that he's directing lawmakers to draft a bill that would penalize similar policies and threatened to remove Hernandez from office.