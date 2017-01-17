Austin Water Official Resigns Under Cloud

From the Austin Monitor: The program manager for Austin Water’s Public Information & Marketing Office resigned in late December after an investigation by the Office of the City Auditor concluded that he had accepted a gift or favor from a city contractor and wasted city money in payments to that contractor.

Auditors found that the employee, Jason Hill, “asked a city vendor to assist him in building a website related to his secondary employment” as a real estate agent.

Registration data from Hill’s real estate website showed that an employee of the vendor was listed as the “registrant,” “admin” and “tech” contact for that site, auditors reported. Hill told the auditors that he had paid the registration fees for himself, but then failed to provide any evidence despite repeated requests, the audit said.

